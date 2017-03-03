Did companies’ donations buy a Trump change in private prison policy?

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser