Trump’s tough stand on immigrant detention will cost taxpayers big

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality Pause

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban