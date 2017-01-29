Chaos over Trump immigration order may be just what he wants

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban Pause

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:44 Refugee on her life and President Trump's immigration actions

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze