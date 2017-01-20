Trump pledges to make ‘America first’ again

There was no mistaking the clear message President Donald Trump made in his inaugural address: America comes first.
In a stark 16-minute speech, Trump shunned the United States’ recent attempts at globalization and embraced nationalism while echoing the same populist themes that led to his unexpected victory.
“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land,” he told the hundreds of thousands who had gathered at the Capitol. “From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.”
We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. President Donald Trump
Trump attempted to put the divisive politics of the bruising presidential campaign aside but quickly pivoted to what he considers the federal government’s role in promoting America as he ushered in an era of leadership the nation has never seen before.
“January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again,” he said. “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”
The businessman turned reality TV show host offered the same promise of change he did on the campaign trail in his successful race against Hillary Clinton.
“Today's ceremony has very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one president to another or from party to another,” he said. “We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.”
He described mothers and children trapped in poverty, rusted-out factories, poor schools and crime-ridden communities.
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” he said.
The 45th president’s inaugural address offered a blueprint for his four years in office – creating jobs, fixing the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges and improving schools – but he included the same divisive issues from his campaign speeches, including protecting the border.
Under his leadership, he said the country would buy American and hire American and build global alliances but not force other countries to impose our way of life on anyone.
Friday’s speech lacked the soaring rhetoric of his predecessors, including Barack Obama, seated just a few feet from him. Instead, he used the same familiar phrase from the campaign "Make America Great Again" and “America First” — the same name of anti-Semitic organization that urged the country to appease Adolf Hitler decades ago.
Trump spoke confidently about his abilities to fix the problems of this country with no even tacit acknowledgment that he was entering office as the least popular incoming president in generations.
“I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down,” he said.
The speech was more about what he could do and less about what Americans do, a stark different from President Barack Obama whose major speeches always urged those with differing views to work together to accomplish something.
Trump was criticized for his insults against women and minorities during the campaign, call for unity through patriotism, though 60 Democratic House members boycotted the event.
"Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots," he said. ""When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice."
The speech shouldn’t have been surprising.
This is, after all, a man who relishes disagreement and discord. His past speeches often failed to reach out to the other side and included policy prescriptions – like building a wall on the Mexican border.
Trump’s aides say he wrote the address himself, starting while on vacation at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. This week, he released a photo of him writing what he said was his inaugural address by hand last month.
"He’s gotten input and advice from individuals, but this is something that he has found very dear and personal, and it is his opportunity to express…where he wants to take this country," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said.
During the campaign, Trump either delivered off-the-cuff remarks or relied on speeches written by senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who wrote the speech he delivered at the Republican National Convention. But last month aides say Trump had tapped Miller to write the inaugural address..
