Trump’s advocacy of pipelines comes with a string: They must use U.S. workers and steel

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S. Pause

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration