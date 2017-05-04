GOP health bill now faces even tougher time in the Senate

If the attempt to repeal President Barack Obama’s marquee health care law was tumultuous in the House, just wait until the Senate.

There, Republicans hold a more narrow majority of 52 to 48 and divisions within the GOP are just as stark as the differences between the two factions in the House that stymied the bill’s progress in that chamber.

And there is the culture of the Senate, which prides itself on taking a cautious, deliberative approach to legislation. For starters, the Senate will wait on a score from the Congressional Budget Office before starting deliberations.

“It’ll be a real big challenge on the Senate side as well,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, acknowledged to reporters this week even as he insisted the Senate could deliver a win without Democratic cooperation.

We don’t want to give up on this. It’s no secret that this has been a big issue in the last four campaigns and we’re going to continue to work on it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“Congress will continue to act on legislation to provide more choices and freedom in health care decisions,” McConnell said after the House narrowly cleared the bill by a 217 to 213 vote. “The pain caused by Obamacare is real for millions of Americans. We must repeal and replace this failed law.”

There are already competing Republican health care plans in the Senate that reflect the split. A more moderate version was introduced earlier this year with the hopes of garnering Democratic support, but it does not repeal the taxes in the 2010 law that pay for many of the provisions in Obamacare.

The plan offered by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, also allows states that want to keep the Affordable Care Act to do so.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill Pause 1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice 1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." 6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan 2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’ 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change 1:31 Trump signs executive order to ease IRS rule limiting churches' political activity 1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill Republicans in the House passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA) on Thursday in a narrow 217 "yes" to 213 "no" vote. The bill is designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). C-SPAN

It failed to attract conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has his own Obamacare Replacement Act which would eliminate the requirement that most Americans purchase insurance or pay a fine and authorize tax credits for individuals and families that contribute to health savings account. Paul said House conservatives made the initial version of the legislation “less bad,” but said he still had “fundamental problems” with the House legislation.

”When you only have 52 senators who will vote for it, that means you’ve got to get everybody to a point where they can agree with the final product, so it will be collaborative,” Cassidy said.

He said he’s not worried that the Senate runs the risk of moderating the bill so much that it loses the support of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which championed efforts to push the bill to the right.

"I think the president has shown himself quite persuasive," Collins said of Trump, who invited House Republicans to the White House for a victory party in the Rose Garden after the vote. "I would expect that to continue."

He dismissed the conventional wisdom that the lift would be too great for the Senate: "People were saying the same thing about the House," he said.

Yet Republicans from states that have expanded Medicaid coverage under the 2010 law have already worried publicly that the House plan does not “provide stability” for families in Medicaid expansion programs, which would be phased out under the plan. Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia sent a letter to McConnell in March outlining their concerns.

They tell us they’re so smart and they’re so good at this stuff and we’re so incapable that they need to work on it, and I agree with them they need to work on it. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas

The House bill still does not address Capito’s concerns and “she will work to improve the bill if it comes over to the Senate,” a spokeswoman said.

Senators continued Thursday to voice reservations about the House’s dash to approve legislation.

A bill that hasn’t yet been reviewed by the Congressional Budget Office and passed with only three hours of debate “should be viewed with caution,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a tweet.

A bill -- finalized yesterday, has not been scored, amendments not allowed, and 3 hours final debate -- should be viewed with caution. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 4, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., pegged the legislation’s chances for survival in the Senate as “small.” It’s still unclear, he said, whether the legislation will pass the chamber’s rules for reconciliation which makes legislation easier to pass without bipartisan support.

Republicans want to fast-track the bill under a special parliamentary rule that allows it to pass with a simple majority vote. But the rule prevents anything that doesn’t directly change spending or revenue levels from being passed under reconciliation.

Schumer said he believes the amendment in the legislation that would allow states to drop the requirement that pre-existing conditions be covered, would violate the provision, known as the Byrd rule.

“The reality is, TrumpCare cannot pass the Senate,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “To my moderate Republican colleagues in the House, I ask: “Why would you risk a yes vote for a bill that is devastating to your constituents and has a miniscule chance, probably no chance, of becoming law?”

After grappling with debate over the bill in Congress and at home, some House members said they’re eager for the Senate to take up the matter.

“They tell us they’re so smart and they’re so good at this stuff and we’re so incapable that they need to work on it, and I agree with them they need to work on it,” said Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas. “I want them to, I’m anxious to see what they are going to do with finishing the job that we started.”

His fellow Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton said it’s inevitable the bill will have a harder time in the Senate.

“”If I sent a resolution saying the sun rises in the east, some senator from the west would say ‘We’re not so sure about that,’” Barton said. “Let’s get it out of the House first, let’s get something out of the Senate, let’s get a conference report. We’re going to get there. It’s going to be messy, but we’re going to get there.”

Indeed, Republicans in the Senate view the legislation “with a mixture of hope and dread,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

“Some of our colleagues over there have been rolling hand grenades across the rotunda since this began,” Cole said. “I would hope because they want to caution us to do the right thing, but also some of them, I think, just never wanted to take it up.”

It could take the Senate three or four weeks to take up the bill, Cole said. That’s partly because under Senate rules the chamber will have to wait for a score from the Congressional Budget Office, which would reveal the impacts of the legislation, before voting on the bill.

“They’ll start thinking about it more seriously now,” Cole said. “You don’t think about something until you know you have to. They got to watch us for a 100-plus days, now we’ll watch them for the next 100-plus days.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who chairs the conservative Freedom Caucus that has sought to pull the bill to the right, said he’s already talked to more than a dozen senators about the bill, including Sen. Cassidy, who presented his legislation to the Freedom Caucus.

“The bill will change in the Senate; I believe it will get better,” Meadows said, adding that House and Senate members have already talked about reaching an agreement “in very quick order.”

Alex Daugherty and Curtis Tate contributed to this report.