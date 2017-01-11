With pizza and Red Bull, Senate settles in for a long battle over Obamacare

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House Pause

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:42 Trump's White House

2:06 Trump pick John Kelly faces Senate confirmation hearing

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

3:58 Turning oil rigs into reefs

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes