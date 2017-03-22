House Russia probe in chaos over news Trump found in foreign surveillance reports

2:46 Feinstein asks Gorsuch if Roe v. Wade amounts to 'superprecedent' Pause

1:53 Sen. Tillis makes the case for Gorsuch at senate hearing for Supreme Court nomination

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House health care bill

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through'

5:16 When a river of grass runs dry

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears