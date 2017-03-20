Trump campaign is subject of a U.S. counter intelligence investigation

The United States is actively investigating any possible links between the Russian government and campaign of now President Donald Trump, the director of the FBI said during a Congressional hearing Monday.
It was the first official confirmation that security agencies are probing what is now called "Russia's active measures" in the 2016 presidential campaign, included a look at possible ties to the Trump campaign. FBI Director James Comey said he was authorized to make the announcement because "of the exceptional circumstances" surrounding the campaign. He framed it as an active counter-intelligence investigation "that includes investigating the nature of any links between any individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts."
Comey also said that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice had "any information to support" Trump’s tweets alleging that President Barack Obama ordered Trump Tower be wiretapped during the campaign.
"We don’t have any information that supports those tweets," said Comey, the nation’s top law officer.
Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, later said that he had "seen nothing from the NSA side that we engaged in any such activity."
The revelations came Monday during a rare public hearing on an intelligence matter. The House Intelligence Committee held the first of what has been two announced hearings for testimony from top U.S. intelligence officials to address the issue.
Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Cal., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Cal., noted in the days leading to the hearing, and in their opening comments, that the investigation was bipartisan. Still, the questions asked by members of the two political parties of the two intelligence officials made it clear that they had different priorities.
Several Republicans focused on crimes involving the leaking of classified materials. Democrats focused on the material that was in those leaks.
Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who gained national fame for his role in the leading the Benghazi Committee investigation, appeared to raise the idea of espionage charges against the reporters who wrote stories dealing with the leaked information. When Gowdy asked if that might be appropriate, Comey responded that he had no knowledge of criminal charges being brought against journalists.
During his questioning, Gowdy pointedly refused to mention Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn by name. He noted that federal laws giving intelligence agencies the right to collect data could be in danger of not being renewed this year if the names of Americans were so easily released.
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., however, asked a series of questions that Comey and Rogers said they could not answer, before making three points about Flynn: He lied about his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, he lied about taking money from both Russia and Turkey and he didn’t disclose in a timely fashion that he was working for a foreign power.
