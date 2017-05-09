Politics & Government

May 09, 2017 9:59 PM

Nixon Library would like to remind everyone: Nixon didn’t fire an FBI director

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

WASHINGTON

Many have equated President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey to former President Richard Nixon’s actions during the Watergate scandal. Several Democrats in the U.S. Senate labeled Trump’s actions “Nixonian.”

But the Nixon Presidential Library’s Twittter account tried to set the record straight Tuesday night, sending a tweet to remind followers that Nixon never fired an FBI director.

In what is referred to as the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Nixon dismissed special prosecutor Archibald Cox on Oct. 20, 1973, which led the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus. The dismissal of Cox was later ruled illegal by a federal district judge. Nixon resigned on Nov. 8, 1974.

While many considered the tweet a troll of the Trump administration, the Nixon Library account responded throughout the night, saying that it’s tweet was not partisan and pointing out that Nixon did, in fact, fire a special prosecutor. The library repeatedly said it was just trying to correct the record and included the hashtag #NotNixonian on many of its tweets.

The only FBI director to be fired was William Sessions, who was fired in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Sessions was involved in an ethics scandal and refused to resign.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Comey says device encryption affects FBI's ability to investigate

Comey says device encryption affects FBI's ability to investigate 1:28

Comey says device encryption affects FBI's ability to investigate
Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days 1:45

Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days
Why the health care bill passed the House this time 2:13

Why the health care bill passed the House this time

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos