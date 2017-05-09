Trump fires FBI director James Comey –throwing Russia probe into chaos

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House announced Tuesday.
Comey’s dismissal is certain to impact the politically sensitive investigation that he had been overseeing into whether Russia colluded with Trump’s presidential campaign in the hacking.
“Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. said.. “We await clarification by the White House as soon as possible as to whether this investigation will continue and whether it will have a credible leader so that we know it will have a just outcome.”
Democrats immediately reiterated the need for an independent investigator in the Russia investigation.
“This is Nixonian,” Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. “Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special counsel to continue the Trump/Russia investigation. This investigation must be independent and thorough in order to uphold our nation’s system of justice.”
Comey was scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.
White House Press Secretary told reporters at the White House that Comey was fired late Tuesday after Trump received letters from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recommending the dismissal.
The move is effective immediately. The FBI’s deputy is the acting director.
Trump had asked Comey to stay on as FBI director even though he was overseeing an inquiry into whether Russia colluded with Trump’s presidential campaign in the hacking and public release of top Democrats’ private emails.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. said Trump called her at 5:30 p.m. to inform her that he was firing Comey because the FBI needed a change. She did not praise Comey, but merely said: “The next FBI director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee,” she said in a statement.
Former President Barack Obama appointed Comey to a 10-year term in 2013, but Trump had the prerogative of removing him from the job.
“Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well,” Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C. “I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests.”
Comey was dismissed on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and newly appointed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to whom Sessions had delegated authority to oversee the Russia investigation. Sessions withdrew from the investigation because of disclosures that he had met with Russia's ambassador, while acting as a Trump campaign adviser.
Just two weeks after the Senate confirmed his nomination, Rosenstein signed a scathing memo Tuesday that assailed Comey's unorthodox decision last July to publicly announce he would not recommend criminal charges against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Comey took the action just days after it was disclosed that Attorney General Loretta Lynch had met on the tarmac of an Arizona airport, with Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton.
“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” Spicer said in a subsequent statement. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”
“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, seen as one of the future leaders of the party and a potential challenger to Trump, called for a special prosecutor.
“I've said it before and will again -- we must have a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI's Russia investigation," she tweeted. "This cannot wait.”
Clinton's former campaign spokesman Brian Fallon dismissed as nonsense the Trump administration's claim that Trump lost confidence in Comey over his handling of the Democrat's email investigation.
But some conservatives rallied to Trump's defense. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton picked up the White House talking points, saying the decision to fire Comey would restore the public's trust in the FBI.
"Mr. Comey did not seem to understand some of the laws he was asked to investigate and unfortunately politicized his sensitive positon (sic) as the FBI director. President Trump took the right step in cleaning house at the FBI."
A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.
Greg Gordon contributed.
