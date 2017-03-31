U.S. sweeping up Russian hackers in a broad global dragnet

1:09 Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign Pause

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy