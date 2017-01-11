Democrats didn’t stand a chance against Russia’s elite hackers. They’re too good.

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:42 Trump's White House

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana