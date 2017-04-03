GOP infighting turns ominous for Trump and the GOP agenda

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy Pause

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:09 Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally