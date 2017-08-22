Trump aides plot big immigration deal — that breaks a campaign promise

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:42 Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 2:25 Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 1:57 Should Confederate monuments stay or go? 0:29 A future building boom at the base? 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 2:08 Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

If you're an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn't undo the action. What's the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

