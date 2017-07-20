Here is the draft of a new ‘DREAM Act’ that Trump is already rejecting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images Pause 2:14 KC 'Dreamer' is frustrated over Trump's DACA agenda 1:34 President Trump announces Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative 1:49 'It's not silly' to read into Melania Trump's fashion 2:02 Trump delivers "a message of friendship and hope and love" in Saudi Arabia 0:49 Saudi activist on Trump: "I don't think he cares about human rights." 2:22 Get up to speed on the unfolding Trump-Comey saga 5:18 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 2:09 Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

If you're an immigrant who was unlawfully brought to America as a child, you might be one of the more than 600,000 young adults registered under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. President Trump has flip-flopped on whether he will undo the executive action that then-President Obama used to create the program, but now Texas has threatened to sue if Trump doesn't undo the action. What's the future look like for DACA? McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez explains. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

