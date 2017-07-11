Fish or farms? A new battle rages over California water

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images Pause 1:34 President Trump announces Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative 1:49 'It's not silly' to read into Melania Trump's fashion 2:02 Trump delivers "a message of friendship and hope and love" in Saudi Arabia 0:49 Saudi activist on Trump: "I don't think he cares about human rights." 2:22 Get up to speed on the unfolding Trump-Comey saga 5:18 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 2:09 Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 3:20 After bilateral meeting, Trump describes progressing relationship with China Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Not so long ago, California was in the middle of a deep drought but in June its snow water equivalent rose to a heaping 170 percent of normal. NASA shows in its latest video that satellites were capturing that change. NASA Earth Observatory

Not so long ago, California was in the middle of a deep drought but in June its snow water equivalent rose to a heaping 170 percent of normal. NASA shows in its latest video that satellites were capturing that change. NASA Earth Observatory