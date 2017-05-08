Yates describes days of meeting at White House on Flynn’s Russia contacts

Sally Yates, the acting attorney general in the opening days of the Trump administration, met on two consecutive days at the White House with administration officials in late January to express concern that then national security adviser Michael Flynn was subject to being blackmailed by the Russians.
But while White House counsel Donald McGahn asked if he could review the evidence against Flynn, Yates told a Senate subcommittee Monday that she doesn’t know if he ever did because she was fired on Jan. 30, three days after their second meeting. Flynn was fired two weeks later, after the Washington Post reported the Yates-McGhan meeting.
Yates’ testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on crime and terrorism was the first time she’d disclosed publicly what she told White House officials about Flynn’s interaction with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
While she went into greater detail in her testimony, she summed up the concerns about Flynn by saying, “To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security advisor compromised by the Russians.”
Later, she addded, “We weren’t the only ones who knew all this. The Russians also knew. Not only did we believe that the Russians knew this but that they also had proof.”
Earlier Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer characterized Yates’ contact with McGhan as a “heads-up” but Yates’ testimony indicated that far from a brief interaction, the contacts over Flynn were a major event in the first week of the Trump administration.
According to Yates, Flynn was interviewed in the White House by FBI agents on Jan. 24, Yates contacted McGhan on the morning of Jan. 26 requesting a face-to-face meeting, which occurred later that day, and McGhan called her back to the White House on Jan. 27 for another discussion.
Yates said McGhan had four concerns during that second meeting:
-- Why was the Department of Justice concerned that one White House official had lied to another White House official?
-- Did criminal statutes apply to Flynn’s actions?
-- Will taking action against Flynn interfere in any existing investigation into Flynn?
-- Can we see the underlying evidence?
She said she answered McGhan’s first three questions and made arrangements for him to see the evidence that Flynn was lying about his Kislyak contacts. But she did not know if he ever reviewed the evidence.
Matthew Schofield: 202-383-6066, @mattschodcnews
