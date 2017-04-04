Private planes may not be taxed under Trump’s plan to update U.S. airspace

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders