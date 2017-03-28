Trump administration ratchets up pressure on Venezuela

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election Pause

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips