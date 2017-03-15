Trump speaks out on Obama wiretapping claims and says ‘interesting items’ are coming

2:15 Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block Pause

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:32 Nikki Haley sworn in as UN Ambassador