To pay for the border wall, Trump might slash budgets for the Coast Guard and TSA

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library