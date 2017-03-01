Democrats now describe Trump’s unshared tax returns as a matter of national security

2:20 Trump outlines plans for healthcare reform Pause

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration