Jewish groups ask: Why won’t Trump denounce anti-Semitic attacks?

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress Pause

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:47 Chief Justice Roberts: Too much politics in Senate confirmations for Supreme Court nominees

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first