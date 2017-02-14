Trump kept Flynn for weeks after learning he’d lied about Russia contacts

0:49 White House is 'keeping a close eye' on crisis at California's Oroville dam Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

3:16 Sen. Tim Scott was pulled over by police 7 times in a year

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

1:48 A Valium joke during finance hearing leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

0:27 Mnuchin: I did not run a foreclosure machine