Trump faces off with courts as validity of immigration ban questioned

Legal scholars had predicted a clash on constitutional issues under President Donald Trump – they just didn’t expect it only a little more than a week on the job.
Trump’s order banning entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim nations triggered a legal showdown that was playing out in the nation’s busiest international airports Sunday.
Four federal judges intervened to prevent the deportation of permanent residents and holders of valid U.S. visas back to countries they’d just left.
Wrenching scenes of family members waiting for detained loved ones dominated international arrival terminals while small armies of volunteer attorneys worked around the clock to stop deportations and free detained passengers.
Trump’s directive reportedly was imposed with little notice or guidance to the relevant authorities, creating havoc in arrivals halls and triggering late-night legal challenges in federal courthouses.
Despite the court orders, lawyers reported Sunday that new arrivals were still being handcuffed, quizzed about their beliefs and detained for hours without legal counsel. Deportation proceedings continued despite a New York judge’s nationwide freeze on cases related to Trump’s ban.
Airports remained the front line in the battle. Crowds gathered at airports in Miami, Dallas, Cleveland, Charlotte, New York, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago. Exasperation grew on all sides, and some immigration officials threw up their hands.
“They finally stopped talking to us altogether and told us to call President Trump,” said Becca Heller, director of the International Refugee Assistance Project.
A group funded by prominent libertarians Charles and David Koch, among the biggest players in U.S. politics, slammed the travel ban. Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the White House, and a chanting crowd of hundreds also besieged the entrance to the Trump Hotel a few blocks away.
But the White House showed no signs of backing down. Trump and his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, rejected charges of constitutional overreach. Priebus said the list of banned nations for travel may expand to “Pakistan and other countries.”
A Priebus statement that the ban would not apply to permanent U.S. residents from those countries “going forward” went unexplained, and there was no new document from the White House altering what Trump had signed on Friday.
A Trump statement issued in the afternoon provided no clarification on the issue, though Trump did offer reassurances that the U.S. would begin issuing visas “to all countries” after the 90-day ban lapses.
“My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months,” the statement said. “The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.”
“Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.
Priebus, speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, said the Trump administration issued the 90-day ban on travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen because they were “most identifiable with dangerous terrorism taking place in their country.”
“Perhaps we need to go further,” Priebus added.
About 325,000 foreign travelers entered the United States on Saturday, and 109 of them were singled out because of country of origin and underwent extensive questioning to ensure “that they didn’t do anything nefarious overseas,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.
The White House website still did not list the controversial executive order Sunday afternoon, nearly 48 hours after it was issued.
The legal drama grabbed world attention. Leaders of key European allies rejected Trump’s order, and Britain’s foreign secretary went so far as to call it “divisive and wrong.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said through a spokesman that the war on terrorism “does not justify placing people of a certain background or a certain faith under general suspicion.”
Foreign consternation, however, took a backseat to the fast-paced drama at U.S. airports and federal courtrooms where judges presided over rare weekend hearings.
In one typical scene, hundreds of protesters gathered at San Francisco International Airport for a second day Sunday to seek to halt the imminent deportation of two elderly Iranian visa holders in violation of federal rulings barring the removals, said Elica Vafaie of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
The class-action lawsuit challenging the deportations of those detained as a result of the executive order was filed in federal court in Brooklyn at about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Judge Ann Marie Donnelly, of the Brooklyn-based U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, heard oral arguments at a hastily arranged session about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. An attorney from Justice Department headquarters had to resort to making an appearance on speaker phone.
Donnelly issued her three-page stay at about 9 p.m. Saturday night. While it is temporary, and does not lock in her longer-term decision expected in February, it shows her skepticism about at least part of the Trump order.
“The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that (their) removal . . . violates their rights to due process and equal protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution,” Donnelly wrote.
Attorneys said that Atlanta and Chicago airport-based officials released individuals from detention, while officials at Los Angeles and San Francisco airports, initially, did not.
Underscoring the sense of chaos, attorneys reported that government attorneys in some cases were simply not answering their phones.
Much of the spotlight was on Judge Donnelly, who was appointed to the federal bench in 2015 by President Barack Obama. The Senate confirmed her 95-2, with strong GOP support.
But her ruling was only the first in a legal scramble that saw multiple federal judges facing similar pleas, and in some cases issuing similar-sounding orders.
In Boston, for instance, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs and U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Gail Dein on Sunday issued a related three-page temporary restraining order blocking detention or deportation of individuals covered by Trump’s order. The judges’ action is in effect for seven days. Burroughs was appointed by Obama.
Late Saturday, a Virginia-based federal judge Leonie Brinkema, a former federal prosecutor appointed by President Bill Clinton, issued a more limited ruling, blocking the deportation of lawful permanent U.S. residents held at Dulles International Airport.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly of Seattle, who was appointed to the federal bench by Ronald Reagan, also blocked specific deportations.
“I think there will be broader challenges,” attorney Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union said Sunday, “but we needed to stop the immediate harm.”
The next legal steps will unfold over a few weeks. Gelernt, deputy director of ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said that the Justice Department is now scheduled to file a legal brief with the Brooklyn-based judge by Feb. 12, The immigrants’ attorneys will respond within 48 hours of that, and in time the judge will make a formal ruling.
Refugee advocates and civil libertarians said Sunday thousands of volunteer attorneys had mobilized since Friday, often showing up at airports of their own accord.
Many legal uncertainties remain, including the number of those still detained. Gelernt said attorneys are asking the Justice Department for a comprehensive, nationwide list.
Officials at individual airports have been handling cases differently, with some detaining individuals and others letting them go.
In a joint media call Sunday, advocacy groups warned that travelers from countries on the black list were still at risk of detention or removal under Trump’s executive order. They recommended that travelers with concerns arrange to enter the United States at Boston’s Logan airport, where the most sweeping court order was in effect.
The advocacy groups listed several specific cases of authorities failing to comply with judicial orders to halt deportations and, in some cases, release the passengers or at least provide them access to immigration attorneys. There were stories of people being handcuffed, quizzed about their beliefs and held without legal counsel; in some cases, authorities tried to coerce travelers into surrendering their green cards or accepting voluntary departures.
“Even though they’re not being deported, their legal rights continue to be egregiously violated,” said Heller, whose refugee assistance group is mobilizing immigration attorneys at airports across the country.
Among the concerns of activists on the call:
-- Lawyers at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington said they still hadn’t been able to speak to detained travelers, in violation of a federal court ordering attorney access.
-- A young Iranian woman in the United States on a Fulbright program was forced onto a Ukrainian plane for deportation until an 11th-hour reprieve came through and “they literally turned the plane around while it was taxiing” and allowed her to stay, Heller said.
-- A 17-year-old Afghan orphan whose entire family had been killed in a land mine was scheduled to fly to a foster family in Seattle after years of awaiting resettlement. Even though Trump’s order doesn’t include Afghan citizens in the ban, the boy was barred from boarding his flight.
“There’s no method to this madness,” said Heller.
In Dallas, airport authorities announced that all arriving passengers who’d been detained were being released and would be reunited with their families “at an offsite location.”
Meanwhile, several thousand people assembled along the northeast side of the White House Sunday, chanting slogans such as, “Refugees are welcome here – no hate, no fear!” Several brought back signs they had carried during the Women’s March a week earlier, including “The whole world is watching.”
Suzanne Blue Star, a D.C. resident who is a member of the Yankton Sioux tribe of South Dakota, said she was driven to come by what she called the “unconstitutionality” of Trump’s executive order.
“This is just the tip of the ice berg,” she said. “The rallies are going to continue (until) senators and legislators start changing their minds. These are just the warning signs of things to come.”
Across the country, at a massive donor meeting for Charles and David Koch’s libertarian Seminar Network in Palm Springs, Calif., the group issued a statement that said “the travel ban is the wrong approach and will likely be counterproductive.”
“Our country has benefited tremendously from a history of welcoming people from all cultures and backgrounds. This is a hallmark of free and open societies,” the statement said.
Stuart Leavenworth of the Washington bureau and Lee Williams and Diane Smith of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram contributed.
