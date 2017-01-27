Why Trump’s executive orders worry some conservatives

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president