There’s much more at stake in Trump’s blowup with Mexico than a wall

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama