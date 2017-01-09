Miami’s Cuban Jews ponder the meaning of Trump’s pick for special negotiator

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:42 Trump's White House

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport