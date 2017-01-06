Trump’s Cabinet picks are wealthy Republicans, but most didn’t give him money

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:37 Obama ​revises plan for ​major troop ​reduction ​in Afghanistan

2:42 Trump's White House

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration