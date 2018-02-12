A Russian oligarch bought a mansion from Trump. A senator wants details on the deal.

In this Aug. 1, 2006 file photo, the pool side flanks two buildings at Donald Trump’s Maison de l'Amitie in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump sold the Palm Beach mansion for about $95 million to a Russian billionaire, his spokeswoman said Wednesday July 16, 2008. Russian fertilizer billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev purchased the roughly 60,000 square-foot (5,575-square-meter) oceanfront home, which Trump fixed up after buying it for about $41 million in 2004. STEVE MITCHELL AP