Donald Trump and the mansion that no one wanted. Then came a Russian fertilizer king

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:38 Meet Boise Police's refugee liaison Dustin Robinson