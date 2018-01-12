A day later, Lindsey Graham breaks public silence on Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

More Videos 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks Pause 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 1:31 Pence swears in two new senators 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 2:11 Sen. McCaskill cites Kansas' tax 'experiment' in attacking Trump tax plan 1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas 5:01 'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' 3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

