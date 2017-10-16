Trump says he’ll tell Bannon to stop picking on Mitch McConnell’s friends

More Videos 1:33 Trump, Mitch McConnell 'closer than ever before' Pause 1:56 Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:56 Trump welcomes Pittsburgh Penguins to White House for Stanley Cup visit 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:51 Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 3:10 Trump decertifies Iran Nuclear Deal 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 3:27 A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:30 Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump, Mitch McConnell 'closer than ever before' During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke highly of the relationship between he and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke highly of the relationship between he and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The White House

During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump spoke highly of the relationship between he and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The White House