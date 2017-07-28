Democrats see chance to win back working class whites

Terry Wright, a 59-year-old retired union painter, adjusts the U.S. flag on his porch in Portland, a white, working class neighborhood in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Wright, a registered Democrat backing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, says he has given up on his old party. Democrats backed immigration policies that have filled limited jobs with foreigners, and pushed for welfare programs that have knocked the ambition out of younger workers, he says. Clinton "will be the damnation of America," he says. Claire Galofaro AP