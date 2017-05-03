FBI chief knows ‘intelligence porn’ when he sees it, and it’s WikiLeaks

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice Pause

1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns

4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers