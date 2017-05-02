This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice Pause 2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’ 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers 0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias 3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links 1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing 1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees 1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare 5:54 Senator Manchin defends retired coal miners on Senate floor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN