4 arrested during marijuana ‘smoke-in’ protest at U.S. Capitol

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice Pause 0:40 Democrats don't shy away from swear words 3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links 1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws 1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:56 Marijuana "smoke-in" protest ends in four arrests 2:09 Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 1:32 Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened 1:12 Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders 4:04 Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Gathering to support marijuana legalization, advocates spoke about their experiences with cannabis before four lit up in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2017. Josh Magness jmagness@mcclatchydc.com