Fractured House GOP still can’t agree on Obamacare replacement

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio Pause

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:57 Who is Stephen Bannon?

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers