House panel will look into dispute over Agent Orange benefits for Navy veterans

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

17:35 Mitt Romney attacks Donald Trump ahead of GOP debate

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance