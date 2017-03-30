Russians took Trump’s side in GOP primary, too, Senate testimony claims

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election