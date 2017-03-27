House intel chairman facing new calls to step down from Trump-Russia probe

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election Pause

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

5:54 Senator Manchin defends retired coal miners on Senate floor

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy