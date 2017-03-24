Mitch McConnell is a top Republican untouched by GOP’s health care mess

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House health care bill

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through'

2:46 Feinstein asks Gorsuch if Roe v. Wade amounts to 'superprecedent'

1:53 Sen. Tillis makes the case for Gorsuch at senate hearing for Supreme Court nomination

1:11 White House: Trump has 'left everything on the field' for health care bill

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban