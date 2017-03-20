Trump team steps in to help House Republicans make a deal on Obamacare repeal

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws