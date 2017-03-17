Senate Democrats gear up to grill Acosta over plea deal for billionaire sex offender

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:25 Congressman Clyburn gives chilling advice about police to his grandson

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping