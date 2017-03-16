Obamacare replacement bill passes House Budget Committee by one vote

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement Pause

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through'

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified