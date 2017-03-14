S.C. Rep. Duncan defends gun silencer bill from New York criticism

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

2:32 Nikki Haley sworn in as UN Ambassador