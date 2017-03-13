House committee gives Trump more time to produce Obama wiretap evidence

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through'

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

2:16 White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

3:15 Trump surprised with Trump-inspired gift during health care listening session

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped