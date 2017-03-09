Ways and Means committee approves GOP health bill without knowing its cost

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House healthcare bill Pause

2:16 White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:03 The dabber's dad, Rep. Marshall, says Speaker Ryan is no longer confused about dabbing

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:06 What to do when you meet a python