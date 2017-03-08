Congressman’s effort to move nuclear waste out of S.C. is a tough sell

0:48 President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:45 Nunes: Not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally

2:42 Trump's White House

5:54 Senator Manchin defends retired coal miners on Senate floor

0:55 Kentucky Congressman Speaks to Miners

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school